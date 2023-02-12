Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC is rapidly closing in, and the clock is ticking for Guardians to complete their seasonal challenges. One challenge in particular, Entropic Shock, has proven to be tedious for even the most seasoned players to complete. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Entropic Shock challenge in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Entropic Shock Challenge Explained

Image Source: Bungie.net

In order to complete the Entropic Shock challenge, you’ll need to defeat combatants in the Heist Battlegrounds seasonal activity with Arc or Void damage. Thankfully, since the challenge states “damage” rather than another term, this applies to everything in the game you could you use, from weapons to abilities. With that in mind, completing this challenge will be very straightforward and shouldn’t be too difficult to handle.

Regarding efficiency, Void Warlocks, Void Titans, and Arc Titans are the best classes to pick from that will allow you to spam Void and Arc damage abilities the most. Combine this with powerful weapons such as Thunderlord, Forbearance, Retrofit Escapade, Crowd Pleaser, and other powerful Ad clearing weapons, and you will complete this challenge in 1-2 runs of Heist Battlegrounds. Based on previous challenges, you’ll need to defeat between 100 and 200 enemies with Arc or Void damage.

What You Get for Clearing the Entropic Shock Challenge

As for what you get by clearing the Entropic Shock challenge in Destiny 2, it’s fairly straight-forward.

As with other tasks you can complete, you’ll be rewarded with a large sum of experience upon completing the challenge. Specifically, you’ll get 25,000 XP for your time and effort.

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Entropic Shock Challenge in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out more of our latest Destiny 2 guides and coverage, like what all of the Strand abilities are, down below.

Related Posts