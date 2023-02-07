Image Source: Candywriter

BitLife has hosted various challenges since its release that require you to take on a specific role. In particular, the latest mission allows players to participate in a party-themed lifestyle featuring a unique set of tasks and a mystery gift. So, if you want to try out the newest quest, here’s how to complete the BitLife Wet ‘n Wild challenge.

BitLife Wet ’n Wild Challenge Guide

Those who want to complete the BitLife Wet ‘n Wild challenge must finish the following tasks:

Be born a female in Florida.

Become a water slide tester for 20+ years.

Sleep with 20+ men.

Have 15+ children.

Party 20+ times after age 50.

The first step is relatively simple since all you have to do is choose ‘Female’ as your gender and pick any city in Florida, like Orlando, Miami, or Tampa, when starting your new life. After this, players can age up their character to 18 years old to start looking for the water slide tester job, which should be available when they graduate high school.

Image Source: Screenshot via Candywriter

If it hasn’t appeared in the career selection, you can use the age-up mechanic again or open and close the game. The main goal of this task is to stay with the water slide tester job for more than 20 years, so try to maintain your performance level in the green zone to avoid getting fired.

Once you begin your career, it’s time to unleash your bachelorette party animal side by sleeping with multiple men and having a lot of babies with them. You can either explore the Relationships tab to ask out someone you already know or check out the Love section to pursue other romantic options, including dates, dating apps, and hookups. However, it should be noted that hookups do have a risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases; therefore, it’s best to do things safely to complete the ‘Sleep with 20+ men’ quest.

Players can adopt children or acquire a sperm donor to complete part of the Wet ‘n Wild challenge, yet these actions require some money. Or, you can date/marry someone and choose the ‘Make Love’ selection until you reach 15+ children. Of course, BitLifers will need to break several hearts along the way, but that’s the price you have to pay with this wild lifestyle.

Keep in mind that your character won’t be able to have kids once they begin menopause around the age of 45 years old and above. Nevertheless, having a child at least once a year is recommended before time runs out.

Lastly, when you turn 50 in BitLife, you must celebrate with your friends frequently by selecting the ‘Party’ option.

Image Source: Screenshot via Candywriter

Those who don’t have any relationships can spend time with people, like co-workers, and select the ‘befriend’ tab to trigger the party section. Then, once you do these steps, you’ll complete the BitLife Wet ’n Wild challenge and receive a mystery gift.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the BitLife Wet ’n Wild challenge. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get the Golden Superstar Mode theme.

