How to Complete ‘Ghost of Our Love’ in Hogwarts Legacy

There are plenty of side quests to complete in Hogwarts Legacy. Most of them are short and sweet, but often provide some neat rewards, and we’d definitely recommend doing as many as you can. Here’s how to complete the Ghost of Our Love side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love Quest Guide

The Ghost of Our Love side quest will get unlocked automatically as you play through the main story of Hogwarts Legacy. As long as you’re following the main story markers, you’ll eventually be tasked with helping Scrope investigate a grotto, and you’ll come across a map that triggers the start of Ghost of Our Love.

This quest tasks you with locating a bridge with floating candles. All you have to do is fast travel to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, and wait till dusk or nighttime.

Once it gets dark, you should see some floating candles near the bridge, as shown in the screenshot down below.

Cast Lumos, then follow the candles as they’ll lead you into the Forbidden Forest, revealing a secret date spot. Once you’ve arrived, simply interact with the chest to get a new cosmetic scarf. It’s a very small reward, but still worth the time if you’re looking to 100% the game.

If you don’t see the floating candles at the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame, you may need to reload the area. Simply select the Floo Flame from your map and fast travel there again to reload the instance, and this should get the candles to show up.

That does it for our Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Our Love quest guide. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

