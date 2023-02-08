Can You Sleep & How to Change Time of Day in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

The world of Hogwarts awaits in Hogwarts Legacy, allowing you to live out your witching and wizarding fantasies within the worlds of the iconic school of magic. The game grants you the ability to explore the grounds of the school and the surrounding magical world at your leisure in an open-world experience, but some players may be wondering if you can change the time of day in Hogwarts Legacy by going to sleep. Well, there’s actually two different answers here, which we’ll get into below.

Can You Sleep in Hogwarts Legacy?

If you’ve been wondering if it’s possible to go to sleep in your House’s dorm room, then the answer is that no, you cannot sleep to change the time of day. That doesn’t mean you can’t change from day to night, or vice-versa in the game, though. It just means you don’t need to head to this sanctuary within the walls of Hogwarts in order to do it.

How to Change Time of Day in Hogwarts Legacy

To change the time of day, press the touchpad on PlayStation or View button on Xbox to bring up the map, and then press in the right analog stick (R3/ RS) to bring up the option to change the time of day.

Then all you need to do is select the time of day that you want to change to, and then confirm your decision by pressing X/ A. Now the game will fast-forward time, so you can explore the wizarding world in night… or day, whichever you changed to!

It’s worth noting that you can’t change the time of day to a very specific time. In other words, you can’t change it to golden hour so you can see Hogwarts in all of its sun-soaked glory at sunset or sunrise. Instead, you’ll have the option to change between day or night, and that’s about it.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to change the time of day in Hogwarts Legacy by going to sleep. For more on Hogwarts Legacy, be sure to check out the links below.

