How to Get Turtle Shells in Sons of the Forest (& What They’re Used For)

Sons of the Forest give you a ton of different crafting materials to help you survive its cannibal-infested island. One such item is the Turtle Shell, which can obviously be obtained from Turtles. In this guide, we’ll run you through Sons of the Forest Turtle locations, as well as what Turtle Shells can be used to craft during your time on the island.

Where to Find Turtles in Sons of the Forest

Turtles can be found on the coastline around the edge of the island. It’s worth stating you need Sea Turtles in order to get Turtle Shells. The ones found by the lakes do not give you shells.

Once you’ve spotted one of these friendly creatures, go ahead and kill it. With a bit of luck, you’ll get the Turtle Shell and some meat from it. The shell doesn’t currently appear to be a 100% guaranteed drop from every turtle that you kill, so just be aware you might have to go on a bit of a murdering spree before you’ve got the Turtle Shell you’re after.

What Are Turtle Shells Used For?

First off, you’ll need to press I to open your inventory and scroll into the upper right-hand corner to find the Turtle Shell. Select and equip it and then you’ll be able to use it to collect water from around the world.

While we can’t make any guarantees yet, it’s also likely that the Turtle Shell will be part of the crafting recipe for the rain collector, which will give you a very convenient source of water when built (… and raining!). At the time of writing, it looks as though the rain collector isn’t actually in the game yet, but if the original game — The Forest — is anything to go by, it’ll come to Sons of the Forest eventually.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sons of the Forest Turtle Shells and what they’re used for. Looking for more handy guides? We’ve got you covered with an explainer on whether or not there are PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports, how many players you can get in a lobby, and how to craft and equip arrows to name a few.

