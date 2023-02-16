How to Complete Flying Off the Shelves in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: WB Games via Twinfinite

Besides stopping the villainous schemes of goblins and dark wizards, players can also help various people in their journey, like Cressida Blume. The Gryffindor student can be found near the Library, and she will ask you to collect her books which have started flying around uncontrollably. The side quest is fairly straightforward, but this guide can help you complete Flying Off the Shelves in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Flying off the Shelves Guide

To accept the quest, you must reach Level 2 and gain the Accio spell by attending your first Charm class. After you talk with Cressida and listen to her tale, you can head over to the Library, which you can reach by going down the stairs and entering the red door.

There are five books you must collect to complete the quest. Three of them are on the first floor, while the rest can be located on the second floor. Here are all of their locations:

First book You can find it flying around in the middle of the Library. To capture it, you can lock on the book and cast Accio. Second Book It can be found hiding between the shelves on the left side of the Library’s first floor. Third book (Cressida’s diary) You can obtain Cressida’s diary on the right side of the first floor. Fourth book After you collect three books, you can take the stairs to the second floor and find another one fluttering on the right side of the area. Fifth book The final book can be located on the other side of the second floor.

Once you collect all of them, you can speak to Cressida, who will gladly thank you for your help. You can return her belongings without a fuss, but you also have the option to blackmail the young witch by forcing her to pay for her diary. If you do, you will receive 300 Galleons, but Cressida will promise to write scathing words about you later.

So, that’s all you need to know to complete Flying Off the Shelves in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help with other quests, be sure to check out our Hogwarts Legacy guides.

Related Posts