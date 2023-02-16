Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy Is a Love Letter to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When I began Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial, I presumed it was like any other Keeper challenge since each one follows a standard formula of convoluted puzzles and battles against petrifying foes. Yet, I was delightfully surprised to see a drastic change in the game’s art style as it morphs into a glorious hand-drawn black-and-white layout, similar to a scene in one of the last films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow: Part 1.

Out of all the moments in the movie franchise, Hermione Granger’s storytelling of the Three Brothers became one of the most memorable due to Emma Watson’s soothing narration of the compelling anecdote and the scene’s aesthetic design. However, instead of watching the narrative play out, Hogwarts Legacy lets you live out the tale as you look for the legendary items: the Invisibility Cloak, the Resurrection Stone, and the Elder Wand.

As a longtime Harry Potter fan, it certainly felt like a dream come true to see the story of the Three Brothers come to life in a video game, primarily since the Deathly Hallows are one of the most crucial aspects of the series. The gameplay, meanwhile, truly feels like an ode to its predecessor as Niamh Fitzgerald acts as a narrator this time around, with every scene intricately outlined to give it that storybook feel. While I appreciate the game’s stunning graphics, there’s something different about seeing the precise sketched lines on various structures and objects, allowing us to view the craftsmanship of the designers.

In the beginning, you’ll take on a similar role as the Invisibility Cloak wielder, who avoided Death until his last days. But, rather than sitting back and watching, it is the player’s job to steer clear of its many forms as they walk through the streets of a town. Although I fought other horrid creatures before, Death takes the cake because of its spine-chilling design and distressing whispers. It also reminded me of the gloomy art style of the film since they both exhibit an analogous tone of mystery and doom.

But, of course, the shining aspect of the entire trial is the Deathly Hallows, where the player can wield all three objects and become the ultimate master of Death… for at least five minutes. Even if you have previously seen or read about the famous items’ powers, it feels gratifying to use them. Is Death knocking at your door? Use the Invisibility Cloak. Does a giant troll want to kill you? Take it down with the Elder Wand. Nevertheless, whether you’re a fan or a newcomer to the series, you’ll undoubtedly have some fun while wielding the potent tools in this memorable level.

What I admire about this trial the most is that it pays homage to the Harry Potter series by taking us back to an iconic moment in the franchise and staying true to the original. While it is pleasant to find hidden gems, from the relatives of the Weasley family to a subtle talking point about the Chamber of Secrets, Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial is more than a simple Easter Egg because it actually permits you to live out the famous story in your own way.

In spite of the fact that Hogwarts Legacy is set before the time of the great Harry Potter, it still acknowledges the beloved characters and quintessential events to allow fans to reminisce. And as I’m a huge lover of the franchise, this quest has become one of my favorites so far since it re-evoked my love for the series all over again, thanks to its re-imagination of the classic tale.

So, if you haven’t gotten the chance to do this mission, I highly recommend jumping in and experiencing it for yourself because it’s something you don’t want to miss out on, especially for those who enjoyed the Deathly Hallows. Plenty of other quests also give the franchise justice, proving it is here to stay after all this time.

