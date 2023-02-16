How to Get the 50 Car Garage in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The latest weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online has fulfilled the long-awaited demand for the 50-car garage, and the GTA community is thrilled to purchase this new property in the game. Yet, with the vast array of property listings in GTA Online, some players are having trouble locating it. With that said, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to purchase the Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage in GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto: Online Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage

Image source: Rockstar via Twinfinite

To purchase the new 50-car garage in GTA Online, you need to first access the in-game internet using your smartphone or any other device with internet access. From there, go to the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website and select View Property Listings.

The new garage should appear at the top left corner of the screen. To proceed with the purchase, click on Buy, and all the basic property information and details will be displayed on the screen.

How Much Is the 50-Car Garage?

At this point, click on Select Interiors to choose from three different design options: Immaculate, Industrial, and Indulgent. After selecting an interior, you can further customize the look by choosing one of the 12 color schemes for the lights.

Finally, scroll down and click the Purchase Property button. Keep in mind that the cost for the new garage is GTA$ 2,740,000, so make sure you have enough cash before making the purchase. Fortunately, the players with Rockstar’s GTA+ membership can acquire this property absolutely for free.

Where Is the 50-Car Garage Located in GTA: Online

Image source: Rockstar via Twinfinite

After successfully purchasing the 50 Car Garage, you can find it on Eclipse Blvd, North Los Santos area. Inside the property, you will find five floors, each capable of housing ten cars. However, it’s important to note that GTA Online doesn’t have any feature to transfer a vehicle from one garage to another. So you must manually drive each and every vehicle there and reorganize the parking layout once again.

That does it for our guide on how to purchase the Eclipse Blvd 50-Car Garage in GTA Online. While you’re here, you can explore our other GTA Online content by perusing the relevant links below.

