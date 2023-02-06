Fun Facts With Squidward: Top 10 Memes

Image Source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio

When exploring social media platforms on the internet, you’ll undoubtedly run into a few SpongeBob SquarePants memes along the way, with all of its whimsical characters in iconic scenes. From Patrick Star’s Krusty Krab phone call to confused Mr. Krabs, there’s a wide variety of content for fans to enjoy and even those who don’t watch the show. So, if you want to see some fun posts from everyone’s favorite grumpy character, here are the top 10 best Fun Facts With Squidward memes.

Fun Facts With Squidward Meme Origin

Before we get into the meme content, we’ll discuss how it started with the SpongeBob SquarePants Tentacle Vision episode. During Season 7, Squidward gets his own TV show, Squidward Chat, where he talks about his passions for the arts and anything else he deems worthy of. As a result, the artwork for the episode was used as a template on Tumblr in 2015, ultimately removing the ‘Squidward Chat’ inside the speech bubble and replacing it with ‘Fun Facts With Squidward.’

The meme has expanded over the years onto social media platforms, like Reddit and Twitter, and has continued to be a hit even though the episode was released on Nickelodeon in 2009.

Top 10 Best Fun Facts With Squidward Memes

Now that you know the origin story, it’s time to look at hysterical memes with a few informational tips from Squidward.

Fun facts with Squidward pic.twitter.com/tjrTVroRMC — MeMeS tO mAkE yOu FeEl LeSs DePrEsSeD (@memessss28) February 28, 2020

Fun facts with squidward! pic.twitter.com/c4onJ8tMiq — Dan Cryosten (@cryosten) January 11, 2021

That does it for our picks of the top 10 best Fun Facts With Squidward memes. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the release date for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

Related Posts