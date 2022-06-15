Three Avatar Films in Development by Nickelodeon & Paramount

Nickelodeon Animation Studio and Paramount announce three Avatar films are now in development.

Today, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Paramount announced that three Avatar films are in development. Franchise veteran, Lauren Montgomery, will direct the first untitled installment. Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will act as producers alongside Eric Coleman.

Development of the first film will be overseen by Latifa Ouaou who acts as Paramount Animations’s and Nickelodeon Animation’s EVP of Movies and Global Franchises. She is joined by Jason McConnel, who currently serves as Vice President of Animation at Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

Montgomery has previously worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender as a director, producer, and storyboard artist. She also has credits for The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Batman: Bad Blood.

Nickelodeon first established Avatar Studios on Feb. 24th, 2021. With that announcement, they confirmed that the first project would be an animated theatrical film.

The films have no description at this time, but the initial announcement for Avatar Studios confirmed the studio would create original content spanning animated series based on the beloved world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Featured Image Source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Paramount

