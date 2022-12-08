When Does SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Come Out? Answered
Pondering the question: When does SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake release? In this guide, we explain all. Let’s go!
Announced during THQ Nordic’s ten-year anniversary showcase last year, the iconic cartoon hero is officially set to receive a brand-new sequel to 2020’s remake and commercial hit, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. If you’re here, you’re likely pondering the question: When does SpongeBob SquarePants the Cosmic Shake come out? Well, in this guide, we’ll answer that specific question. So, let’s get started, shall we?
When Does SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Release?
Right now, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is set to launch on January 31st, 2023. The release date was officially announced recently by publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios.
What Platforms Will SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Release on?
Thanks to a new trailer that dropped during THQ Nordic’s Showcase last week (which you can check out above), we now know that the game is scheduled to arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Of course, you’ll also be able to play the game on next-gen systems like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.
So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on when SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake comes out. For more, check out the relevant links below. And as always, keep it locked at Twinfinite for all your gaming and entertainment needs.
