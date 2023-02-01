Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator – All Characters
Every character you interact with in FNAF’s Pizzeria Simulator.
Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator is a strange entry in the FNAF universe due to the constant flopping back and forth between maintaining the vents, purchasing supplies, and playing computer games to pass the time. While you’ll see plenty of familiar faces in the computer games themselves, let’s take a look at all the characters in Freddy Fazber’s Pizzeria Simulator you’ll actually interact with.
Scrap Baby
Compared to her appearance in Sister Location, Scrap Baby has seen better days. Scrap Baby is one of the first animatronics you’ll encounter; in fact, you’re stuck in a room with her with nothing but a tape recorder and some paper. Whether you want to or not, you have no choice but to take notes as the cassette plays a variety of sounds in an effort to get Scrap Baby to respond. If you’re lucky, she’ll leave you alone.
William Afton
Of course, if anyone’s the main antagonist of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, it’s William Afton himself, and boy does he look terrible. The animatronic is severely mangled and practically falling apart, noted by the holes and missing forearm. Despite his terrible appearance, William Afton can still strike fast so we highly recommend you be quick when you hear noise from the vents and flickering lights.
Molten Freddy
Then there’s Molten Freddy, an amalgamation of past FNAF character and it’s deteriorating just as badly as the rest of them. Like William Afton, Molten Freddy is fast and rather annoying to deal with. You’ll need to balance multiple aspect such as temperature, using audio lures, and your flashlight to deter him if you hear him getting close. Never let the temperature rise above 75 degrees!
Cassette Man
Cassette Man isn’t an enemy, but none other than Henry Emily himself, and he’s got a score to settle with the animatronics, especially William Afton. You won’t meet, but you will hear him every now and then when you’re salvaging the robots and studying their movements. It’s Henry’s lifelong goal to bring William down and put his victims to rest.
Tutorial Unit
Another character that you hear, but never see: Tutorial Unit. He’s nothing more than an AI who guides you through the game. In fact, he’s the very first voice you when playing Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator for the very first time, again in the computer, and one last time at the end when he gives you your certificate of completion.
Phone Guy
Last but not least is Phone Guy, who seems nice enough and sounds like genuinely wants to help you settle into your new job, though he is very nonchalant about roaming animatronics trying to cram employees into Fazzbear suits. You won’t ever see, but his phone calls can cause issues such as attracting the animatronics thanks to his diarrhea of the mouth. Mute him if he ever calls, and do so quickly.
And with that, we’ve covered the very last of the characters in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. Only a few of FNAF’s exhausting list of animatronics actually make an appearance, but enough to frustrate you if you aren’t paying attention.
