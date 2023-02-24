Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Have Microtransactions? Answered

Microtransactions are a bit of a contentious topic depending on who you talk to. Some players love the ability to purchase all manner of new skins and cosmetic gear for their favorite characters and to show off some style in-game, while others hate the fact that they’ve become such a staple of the online multiplayer landscape. Regardless of where you land on the spectrum of this argument, if you’ve any interest in DC, chances are you’re wondering if there are microtransactions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Are There Microtransactions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Yes, there will be microtransactions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as confirmed during the showing of the game during Sony’s State of Play in Feb. 2023.

During this, it was explained that Kill the Justice League will feature a strictly cosmetic Battle Pass and an Item Store that will sell additional cosmetic items for players to equip to their characters with.

At the time of writing, it remains to be seen what the microtransaction’s ‘Premium Currency’ will be called in the game, nor how much these cosmetic items are actually going to cost you in hard-earned cash.

It’s maybe not the news that fans wanted to hear, but ultimately, if you’re not interested in cosmetic items, simply don’t get involved in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s microtransactions. Voting with your wallet is the most powerful way you can express your opinion of these things, so similarly, if you like the work the developers have done with the design of these premium cosmetics, give them a purchase!

That’s everything you need to know regarding Suicide Squad Microtransactions. For more information on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

