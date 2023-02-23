Image Source: BANDAI NAMCO

Digimon World: Next Order may focus heavily on training your partner Digimon and beating powerful monsters, but that doesn’t mean it’s without its puzzles. Some of these puzzles are quite tricky, such as a puzzle that has you speak to five Digimon and figure out their true identities. Here is everything you need to know about how to solve the Meteormon Puzzle in Digimon World Next Order.

Digimon World: Next Order Meteormon Puzzle Guide

The short and sweet answer to the Meteormon puzzle in Digimon World: Next Order is No. 4 is the liar and No. 2 is the Gotsumon. You’ll come upon this puzzle when you head to Tower Road, which you can access from the Server Cemetery.

Here, you will see a bunch of Meteormon just standing around the edge of the area with a few enemies in the middle. You can clear out the enemies, and afterward, head towards the one Meteormon standing furthest from everyone, this is No. 0. It will give you a puzzle that has you deciphering which of the other five is a liar and which one is actually a Gotsumon based on what they tell you.

They can all be kind of tricky, trying to redirect you and confuse you. Even worse, is that if you get it wrong you have to wait a day in-game (just under half an hour in the real world), so it’s understandable that you’d want to get it right on the first go.

You’ll get something nice for your efforts, a Lapsapraecepice that will instantly Digivolve a Champion partner into a Meteormon. It’s a pretty stone that may come in handy later as you play Digimon World: Next Order.

That is how to solve the Meteormon Puzzle in Digimon World Next Order. If you’re still looking for more helpful content for the game, be sure to check out all of the related articles we’ve got down below, including how to Digivolve.

