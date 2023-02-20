Image Source: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry in the MCU, not only serving as the entry point for Phase 5, but it is also the film debut of the next big antagonist, Kang, or at least, one of the many variants. The film spends most of its time in the Quantum Realm, where all kinds of unique creatures exist, including, Modok, an odd man whose body is majority a head. The question is, did Modok die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Is M.O.D.O.K Dead in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Yes. Modok dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character spends most of the movie as one of Kang’s henchmen, but after a conversation with Cassie, he has a change of heart and tries to become a hero, sacrificing himself for the greater good and being killed by Kang.

The villain-turned-hero even has time for one last conversation with Scott Lang aka Ant-Man where the hero “accepts” his petition to be an Avenger and dies as such. He also tells Scott he always saw him as a brother and spends his last breath brushing his comically small hand against the hero’s cheek.

This isn’t the first time he and Ant-Man have crossed paths. The character is actually an old acquaintance of Scott and Hope, as before his transformation, he was Darren Cross, the villain of the first Ant-Man movie. After being lost in the Quantum Realm at the end of the first film, Kang found him and transformed him into Modok.: Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing.

