Can You Romance Hanzo in LOVERWATCH – Overwatch Dating Sim? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Overwatch has brought a brand new experience to the screen for fans with a romance-themed dating sim, LOVERWATCH. In Loverwatch, you’ll participate in dates with Genji or Mercy, aided with the help of Cupid Hanzo, and earn redeemable items for your Overwatch 2 profile. You may just be wondering, what about Hanzo? Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about if you can romance Hanzo in LOVERWATCH.

Can You Romance Hanzo in LOVERWATCH?

The short answer is no. While Hanzo is present in the dating sim, he’s simply there to play the role of Cupid, and there is no Hanzo route for you to follow.

However, there is a secret ending that you can unlock to witness an extra scene and conversation between Cupid Hanzo and yourself within his home of Hanamura – titled The Realm of Love by our dear friend, Cupid.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Cupid Hanzo will admire your dedication towards love and compliment you on how you filled the hearts of others and himself. He will then present you with a gift of an arrow as a token of his respect. This concludes the secret ending of LOVERWATCH and will take you to the credits. Once they’re finished rolling (or you’re finished impatiently scrolling them to the bottom), you will receive the final batch of LOVERWATCH rewards, all Hanzo-themed.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

How to Unlock LOVERWATCH’s Secret Ending, Explained

To unlock the secret ending with Cupid Hanzo in Loverwatch, you must have completed two separate runs of the game, one successfully romancing Genji and completing his route and the second one for Mercy, meeting the same criteria.

After you have accepted Genji’s love and Mercy’s love in separate playthroughs and earned their respective rewards, restart by selecting New Game again from the LOVERWATCH main menu. This time you’ll automatically load into the secret ending and be greeted with Hanamura, a sight for sore eyes.

If you remember this map from Overwatch 1, there will be some dialogue with Cupid Hanzo regarding the map that will give you a laugh. Follow along with Cupid Hanzo’s conversation, and you’ll receive his arrow gift. The credits will roll, and you’ll receive your special Hanzo rewards, as listed below.

Hanzo’s LOVERWATCH Rewards

Cupid’s Arrow: Player Icon, Title & Highlight intro bundle (Reedeemable for Overwatch 2)

Valentine Card 17

Card Front 14

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about if you can romace Hanzo in LOVERWATCH. For more gameplay guides, news, and lists check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 posts to help keep you up to date on all your favorite Overwatch Heroes or members of Talon, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for yourself.

Related Posts