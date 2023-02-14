How to Romance Mercy in LOVERWATCH – Overwatch Dating Sim

Love is in the air for Valentine’s Day season, and Overwatch 2 is celebrating the arrival of an entirely new feature with their limited-time Valentine’s dating sim game, LOVERWATCH. Running between Feb. 13, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2023, this dating sim experience lets you romance everyone’s favorite healer, Mercy, or cyborg ninja, Genji, and embark on dates aided by a variation of Cupid, that looks suspiciously like Hanzo. Look no further if you want to complete Mercy’s route and earn her LOVERWATCH rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about how to romance Mercy in LOVERWATCH.

How to Complete Mercy’s Route in LOVERWATCH

Prior to setting out on your journey to find love with Mercy, you’ll need to head over to the game at Loverwatch.gg. Don’t forget to make sure that you’ve successfully signed into your account, located at the top right-hand area of the webpage, as you won’t be able to redeem any rewards that you earn through the LOVERWATCH dating sim if you have not completed this step before launching a playthrough.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Once you’re all signed in, head down to the game window and select New Game from the menu; even if you’ve completed a previous playthrough for Genji, you’ll still need to select New Game so you can choose Mercy’s route instead. Now you’ll load into a scene where you can do just that, so go ahead and select Mercy to start your romance with the blonde-haired guardian angel.

Once you’ve selected Mercy, the next option you’ll want to select is Love-struck; it is a dating sim, after all. After selecting this option from the menu, you’ll be graced with an appearance from Cupid Hanzo, who will try to give you advice and aid you in winning over Mercy for your happy ever after. To confirm, Cupid will ask, ‘Now tell me, are you in love?’ to which you should reply, I think so.

Cupid will then question you if you want to win the heart of Mercy, so naturally, you’ll need to select Yes, I want to win the heart of Mercy as your response. Now Cupid will question you on how much you know about Mercy, providing you with trivia questions.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This quiz doesn’t have any effect on your playthrough. Still, it does provide some hilarious options to select an amusing dialogue between yourself and Cupid Hanzo as you discuss the beloved Support Hero. While covering her degree, real name, and favorite food, Cupid will force a mic into your hands and task you with setting foot on stage to tell a joke that will capture Mercy’s attention and make her laugh.

From here, your opportunity to romance Mercy will begin, so here’s a complete list of all the correct choices you’ll need to select to complete her route and work through romance, from the first joke to the final declaration of love to one another.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

When you’re tasked with telling a joke, select: Why doesn’t the surgeon like operating on elbows?

When Mercy greets you, respond with: Hey Dr. Ziegler .

. When Mercy makes a medical pun, answer: Has anyone ever told you that you’re hilarious?

Mercy will then ask you out to dinner. You can choose to select either I’d love to join you, or Like a date? as both answers will have the same effect.

Cafe Azur Date

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

When Mercy arrives late and apologizes to you, answer: Happens to the best of us

When tasked with selecting a meal to order for dinner, pick: Bircher Muesli

When it’s time to ask Mercy something about herself, ask: What kind of hobbies do you enjoy?

Now you will have a new option to ask Mercy, What does being a hero feel like? Go ahead and select this option.

Go ahead and select this option. After Mercy’s response to this question, select: I need you, Angela.

Mercy will then reveal that she’s setting out to volunteer in Cairo, and will invite you along for another date.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mercy will bring you some coffee, and while unfortunately it doesn’t seem like her medical skills transfer over to coffee making, you’ll still need to select: Drink it enthusiastically

Mercy will then compliment you and head back to work, so select: Get back to volunteering

You will then be introduced to Ana, who asks who you are. In response, select: Date. I’m Angela’s date.

Cupid will then make a re-appearace. You can select either option here, but I personally went with: Where the heck were you? for the fun of the dialogue.

for the fun of the dialogue. Cupid will then ask if you’re ready to see how your journey ends, to which you will need to select: Yeah, I’m pretty confident

Mercy will then appear and ask for a moment to talk with her. Now it’s time to be brave and select: Follow Mercy

Mercy will lead you to the rooftop, where you can finally select: Accept Mercy’s love.

Mercy will then take your hand and fly off into the sky to give you an even better view of the beautiful Cairo scenery. And that’s it! You’ve successfully completed Mercy’s route and will be rewarded with her special items as a result.

Mercy’s LOVERWATCH Rewards

You’ll be rewarded with a small set of Valentine’s Day-themed rewards by completing Mercy’s route and successfully winning her love. Here is a list of every reward you will receive after completing your Mercy’s LOVERWATCH story.

Mercy’s Angel: Player Icon, Title & Highlight intro bundle (Reedeemable for Overwatch 2)

Valetine Card 13

Card Front 11

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve completed Mercy’s route don’t forget to jump back in and complete Genji’s route to earn even more rewards. You’ll even be allowed to meet back up with Cupid Hanzo to receive a secret Highlight Intro reward after completing both routes.

That’s everything you need to know about how to romance Mercy in LOVERWATCH. For more gameplay guides, news, and lists check out the rest of our content. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 posts to help keep you up to date on all Hero changes and limited-time events, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below.

