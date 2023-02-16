Image Source: Digital Extremes

Unlike in real life, traveling to Mars in Warframe is pretty normal. Fortunately, the red planet has gotten more exciting in Warframe with the Citrine’s Last Wish update. With this update, a new Mission Node known as Tyana Pass has appeared on Mars, boasting some rewards you may want to look out for. Here are all Tyana Pass Rewards in Warframe.

All Tyana Pass Mission Node Rewards

Before you can tackle the Tyana Pass Mission Node on Mars, you will have to complete the Heart of Deimos solo quest at the Cambion Drift. After that, ready your best and baddest Warframe and set out to Mars for a brand new challenge. After successfully defending the lovers Rania and Belric encased in crystal in this romantic and action-packed mission, these are following rewards you can receive and their respective drop rates:

Rotation A

x3000 Credit Cache – 40%

Endo x400 – 40%

Corufell Blueprint – 10%

Steflos Blueprint – 10%

Rotation B

Neo A8 Relic – 7.6%

Neo C2 Relic – 7.6%

Neo C3 Relic – 7.6%

Neo D5 Relic – 7.6%

Neo K5 Relic – 7.6%

Neo M4 Relic – 7.6%

Neo N21 Relic – 7.6%

Corufell Barrel – 6%

Corufell Handle – 6%

Corufell Receiver – 6%

Steflos Barrel – 6%

Steflos Receiver – 6%

Steflos Stock – 6%

Primary Plated Round – 5.4%

Secondary Kinship – 5.4%

Rotation C

Axi B5 Relic – 9.2%

Axi G8 Relic – 9.2%

Axi G9 Relic – 9.2%

Axi K9 Relic – 9.2%

Axi N10 Relic – 9.2%

Axi S14 Relic – 9.2%

Axi K10 Relic – 9.2%

Citrine Blueprint – 6.8%

Arcane Double Back – 5.1%

Arcane Steadfast – 5.1%

Secondary Encumber – 5.1%

Citrine Chassis Blueprint – 4.5%

Citrine Neuroptics Blueprint – 4.5%

Citrine Systems Blueprint – 4.5%

Completing this mission will also earn you Rania and Belric Fragments, as part of your reward for defending them and being just an overall hopeless romantic, you. As you repeat the mission to try to obtain each reward, and obviously because you believe in true love, stick with this guide and feel free to check them off as you earn all Tyana Pass rewards in Warframe. Certainly, the prospect of earning those extremely rare Citrine Blueprints to build the new Warframe would be worth your while.

