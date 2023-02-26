All Sons of the Forest Achievements
Gamer Scores are just as important as survival.
Sons of the Forest is a game that largely allows you to explore and play how you’d like, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t without specific tasks you can undertake to earn achievements. Some are simple and straight-forward, while others can be difficult to obtain without putting a decent amount of time into the title. You don’t have all the time in the world to figure out what needs to be done on your own though, which is why you’re out to discover what all of the Sons of the Forest Achievements are.
Luckily, you’ve come to the right place.
Sons of the Forest Achievements – Every Achievement & How to Unlock Them
There are 28 achievements in total for you to unlock in Sons of the Forest. Some are related to surviving a certain amount of days; others are related to finding and consuming a specific number of items; and others still require you to reach one of the game’s two endings. We’ve listed all of them out down below alongside the unlock requirements for them.
|Achievement Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Survivor
|Survive one full day within the game.
|Tradesman
|Build a structure with over 50 logs.
|Contractor
|Build a structure with over 100 logs.
|Pinata
|Blow up a Sluggy.
|Mc Crafty
|Craft all weapons in the game.
|Trusted
|Become a trusted player in a multiplayer game.
|Every Move You Make
|Give a GPS Locator to Virginia.
|Need a Bigger Boat
|Get Killed by a shark.
|Architect
|Build a structure with over 500 logs
|Badger
|Dig 100 holes.
|Fight Demons
|Stay on the island.
|Fought Demons
|Leave the island.
|What Could Go Wrong?
|Survive 10 full days on the island.
|City Planner
|Build a structure with over 1,000 logs.
|Chivalry Is Not Dead
|Reach max sentiment with Virginia.
|Sucker for Punishment
|Get kicked by a Heavy Cannibal 5 times.
|Dynamo
|Wear a full set of Tech Armor.
|Keep Your Friends Close
|Complete the story with every friendly NPC still alive.
|1%
|Collect $1,000.
|Fashionista
|Own every piece of clothing.
|I Dream of Sushi
|Eat 20 raw fish.
|This Place Isn’t So Bad
|Survive 25 full days on the island.
|Foodie
|Eat one of each type of edible item in the game.
|Maker
|Print one of every item using the 3D printer.
|Collector
|Find and pick up 50 watches.
|I Like Blisters
|Dig 1,000 holes.
|This Can’t Be Healthy
|Drink 50 cans of Fi-Z.
|Never Going Home
|Survive 50 full days on the island.
That’s all of the Achievements in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game, we’ve got a variety of related articles that you can look through down below.
