All Sons of the Forest Achievements

Sons of the Forest is a game that largely allows you to explore and play how you’d like, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t without specific tasks you can undertake to earn achievements. Some are simple and straight-forward, while others can be difficult to obtain without putting a decent amount of time into the title. You don’t have all the time in the world to figure out what needs to be done on your own though, which is why you’re out to discover what all of the Sons of the Forest Achievements are.

Luckily, you've come to the right place.

Sons of the Forest Achievements – Every Achievement & How to Unlock Them

There are 28 achievements in total for you to unlock in Sons of the Forest. Some are related to surviving a certain amount of days; others are related to finding and consuming a specific number of items; and others still require you to reach one of the game’s two endings. We’ve listed all of them out down below alongside the unlock requirements for them.

Achievement Name Unlock Requirements Survivor Survive one full day within the game. Tradesman Build a structure with over 50 logs. Contractor Build a structure with over 100 logs. Pinata Blow up a Sluggy. Mc Crafty Craft all weapons in the game. Trusted Become a trusted player in a multiplayer game. Every Move You Make Give a GPS Locator to Virginia. Need a Bigger Boat Get Killed by a shark. Architect Build a structure with over 500 logs Badger Dig 100 holes. Fight Demons Stay on the island. Fought Demons Leave the island. What Could Go Wrong? Survive 10 full days on the island. City Planner Build a structure with over 1,000 logs. Chivalry Is Not Dead Reach max sentiment with Virginia. Sucker for Punishment Get kicked by a Heavy Cannibal 5 times. Dynamo Wear a full set of Tech Armor. Keep Your Friends Close Complete the story with every friendly NPC still alive. 1% Collect $1,000. Fashionista Own every piece of clothing. I Dream of Sushi Eat 20 raw fish. This Place Isn’t So Bad Survive 25 full days on the island. Foodie Eat one of each type of edible item in the game. Maker Print one of every item using the 3D printer. Collector Find and pick up 50 watches. I Like Blisters Dig 1,000 holes. This Can’t Be Healthy Drink 50 cans of Fi-Z. Never Going Home Survive 50 full days on the island.

That’s all of the Achievements in Sons of the Forest. For more on the game, we’ve got a variety of related articles that you can look through down below.

