Does Sons of the Forest Have an Ending? Explained

Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest sees a task force sent to a remote island to discover the whereabouts of a few missing billionaires. Of course, it’s easier said than done, as the task force is shot down and crash lands on the island before discovering it is infested with monstrous cannibals. Despite launching in early access, the story does have an “end,” with two outcomes playing out depending on your actions. If you’re interested in learning about the endings for Son of the Forest, here’s what you need to know.

Fair warning though: there are Major Spoilers regarding the end of Sons of the Forest ahead.

All Sons of the Forest Endings

As mentioned, there are two different endings for Sons of the Forest, categorized as the “good” and “bad” endings. As you progress, you’ll learn more about a Gold Box and its secret powers, although the overall story, at this time, is a little wonky. Both endings start the same way, with players shifting into an alternate reality and being presented with the opportunity to board a helicopter.

Good Ending : In this ending, you choose to board the helicopter and leave the island behind. The credits roll and you’re treated to a cinematic view of the ocean as you ditch the horror.

: In this ending, you choose to board the helicopter and leave the island behind. The credits roll and you’re treated to a cinematic view of the ocean as you ditch the horror. Bad Ending: In this ending, instead of boarding the helicopter, you pick up the bag and stay behind while the NPCs ride away.

A couple of important things to note, with the first being Sons of the Forest is in early access. Players should expect the story to be fleshed out with time, as Endnight Games looks to create a more cohesive experience post launch. Also, the split endings mirrors the first title, as there are multiple ways for your story to start and end, which is a neat topic of discussion for players.

Second, both endings are subjective, meaning it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s a good or bad ending. Staying on the island isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but hanging out with killer locals may have you rethink that.

That’s everything you need to know about Sons of the Forest and if there are multiple endings. Check out our related section below for more tips and tricks on how to survive your playthrough.

Related Posts