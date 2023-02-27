Image Source: Endnight

If you are playing a survival horror game like Sons of the Forest then you likely already know that you need to be geared up well or you will definitely stand no chance against the cannibal-like mutant enemies that come after you. The Forest’s recently released sequel thankfully allows players to get their hands on a few different kinds of armor that suit them best. If you are wondering how to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest for yourself, look no further. There is a quick guide below detailing what you need to know.

Finding Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest

The first thing that you are going to need to have before setting off to find the Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest is the Maintenance Keycard. Once you have that, set off to the cave in the area shown on the map below. You can use the GPS map to help you locate the correct cave and other landmarks nearby such as the big lake.

Image Source: Sons of the Forest Interactive Map

Upon entering the cave, which happens to also house the Katana, make sure to have your flashlight equipped by pressing “L” on your keyboard. Keep going down into the cave until you come across a hallway. At the end of the hallway, you will find the door that requires the use of the Maintenance Keycard. Swipe it to access the lower floor and keep going ahead until you come across a yellow, orange-ish door.

Once you interact with it you will see a quick cutscene with some terrifying mutants before finally being able to back out and continue straight ahead down the stairs. You will reach the second floor and it is here where you will find the door to the Golden Armor. When you go through the first open door just look for the third open one to the right and go through it. You will see the Golden Armor on the couch as shown below.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know how to get Golden Armor in Sons of the Forest, set off to the cave yourself and gear up so that you can properly fend off cannibal mutants when they strike. If you want to view some related content have a look below at similar articles or head back to the website’s home page for all things gaming.

