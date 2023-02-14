All Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox (February 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Everyone likes going to the mall, but what could be even better than visiting one? Why owning one, of course! Yes, Mall Tycoon makes all your shopping centre dreams come true. Not only do you get to build and design up to 12 floors of your very own shopping complex, but you’ll need to manage it effectively as well. If you’re here, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: What are all the Mall Tycoon codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the working codes that you can redeem in Mall Tycoon at the moment to nab you some free goodies:

Checked for new codes and tested existing ones on 14 Feb. No new codes available

grandmasfavouritefriend – Legendary store

– Legendary store legendary – Legendary store

All Expired Mall Tycoon Codes in Roblox

At the moment, there are no expired codes in Mall Tycoon.

How to Redeem Codes in Mall Tycoon

Redeeming codes in Mall Tycoon couldn’t be simpler. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Mall Tycoon in Roblox.

On the left-hand side, click on ‘Profile’.

Tap on the ‘Codes’ button.

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to answer your question: What are all the Mall Tycoon codes in Roblox right now? For more, here’s a guide explaining why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Plus, here’s some more Roblox codes guides to net you even more free stuff for Project New World, and Edward the Man-Eating Train.

