All House Exclusive Quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor are the famous houses in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, showcasing different personality types and aesthetic designs. Therefore, due to the divergence between groups, you’ll experience individualistic missions based on your decision during the Sorting Hat selection. Here’s everything you need to know about all the house exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Are the House Exclusive Quests in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Each house of Hogwarts Legacy features its own storyline, with several characters you’ll meet along the way:

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

Ravenclaw: Ollivander’s Heirloom

Slytherin: Scrope’s Last Hope

To see an overview of what to expect, here’s a description of each quest:

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Missing Pages

At the beginning of your journey, Nellie Oggspire will send you a letter via owl, instructing you to contact Nearly Headless Nick. He will offer to help you in your quest to find the missing pages of a mysterious book as long as you hold up your end of the bargain by getting him an item from the food pantry and bringing it to the Headless Hunt. You’ll be able to meet many interesting characters throughout your adventure, like house elves and ghosts, to get one step closer to uncovering the mystery of Ancient Magic.

Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

One of the talking portraits, Eldritch Diggory, also known as the Minister for Magic and the founder of the Auror Recruitment Programme, wishes to speak to you about the missing pages of the book you discovered and an unsolved murder. Like Gryffindor, players must assist him with this investigation to locate the items and clear a student’s name after she was unrightfully committed for the crime. In return, players will take a trip to the treacherous Azkaban prison and take on the role of a detective as they decipher the truth from the prisoner.

Ravenclaw: Ollivander’s Heirloom

Ollivander’s Heirloom quest is a Ravenclaw Hogwarts Legacy exclusive, where Gerbold Ollivander will ask you to meet him in Hogsmeade to solve a mystery in exchange for information about the missing pages. During this time, he will explain his predicament regarding a misplaced wand from the shop that may be connected to the ghost, Richard Jackdaw, similar to the other house missions. However, the only way to solve this case is by exploring the Owlery and completing several puzzles to finally reveal the location of Ollivander’s family heirloom.

Slytherin: Scrope’s Last Hope

Before the time of Harry Potter’s Dobby, Deek and Scrope were among the first house elves that would lend a hand to the students of Hogwarts. With this exclusive house narrative, Scrope will enlist your help to search for the Black family’s treasured ring to give it back to the Headmaster, along with acquiring the much-needed missing pages. As a result, players must travel to a cave to find the items and defeat the vile creatures surrounding the area.

That does it for our guide on all house exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all main missions.

