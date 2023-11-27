stardew valley shad: where to catch & how to use

While it’s true in Stardew Valley that there are plenty of fish in the sea, it’s just as true for the river as well! Of those river fish is the Shad, but it’s not something you can catch all year round.

Here’s where and when to catch a Shad in Stardew & what to do with it.

Where to Find Shad in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to catch a Shad and need to know where to go to do so, just head right down to the river. You won’t be able to catch the shad anywhere else, but luckily you can be at the river either in front of Leah’s house or wherever it’s going through town. You’re able to catch a Shad at most times of the day, just not any earlier than 9:00 am.

Not only do you have to be at the river, but you’ve also got to catch a Shad during the Spring, Summer or Fall. You won’t be able to catch them during your Winter downtime, so if you plan on adding one to your collection, be sure to do it before the snow hits the ground. To make matters a little more difficult, the main stipulation for catching a Shad is that it has to be raining for them to show themselves.

How to Use Shad in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

When you catch yourself a Shad in Stardew Valley, there are a few things that you can do with it. The main thing that you can do with it is use it for the River Fish Bundle in the Community Center. The other things that you can use it for are any crafting recipe that will accept any fish, such as Quality Fertilizer, Maki Rolls or Sashimi.

You can also take a Shad to the sewing machine and use it to make the Fish Shirt, but other than that you can’t really use it for much else. You can gift other villagers a Shad, but nobody will feel any better than neutral about it, not even Willy. For the fact that it’s so particular about when it’ll bite, there’s not all that much to do with it.

Those are all the main details about how to catch a Shad in Stardew and what to do with it. They’ll make a fine addition to your collection, and if you’re trying to fill out the community center, you’ll need one eventually. For more Stardew guides like how to use a slime hutch or how to get a duck feather, be sure to stick around here.