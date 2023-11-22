Stardew Valley will have you not only farming for crops, fishing the seas and mining about; you’ll also get the chance to raise a variety of different livestock on your farm. If you’re fond of some feathered fowl and want to make the most of them, here’s how to get a duck feather in Stardew Valley.

How to Get a Duck Feather in Stardew Valley

Although your first coop will only be able to hold chickens, when you get the chance to upgrade that to a Big Coop, you’ll be able to raise more animals – including ducks. They lay duck eggs just the same as the chickens will, but they also have a chance of dropping something rather rare: a duck feather.

While ducks won’t always drop their feathers, there are things you can do to increase your chances. Make sure to feed them every day and pet them when you go into the coop. That way, you’ll keep them at the happiest they can be so that on days with higher luck, you’ll be set up for your ducks to drop a feather.

If you’re married to Emily, there will be some days where she gives you a duck feather as a gift, so keep that in mind if you’re on the fence about committing. The Traveling Cart will occasionally sell them, and you can get a duck feather if you’ve bought the Statue of Endless Fortune, but it’ll only drop them on Summer 26.

How to Use Duck Feathers in Stardew Valley

The duck feather is necessary for completing the Dye Bundle in the Community Center, but even though it’ll take some work to get, your ducks will drop them more consistently if they’re happy and fed. After you’ve turned it in for the bundle, you can start using them for whatever else you’d like, most notably dyeing clothes.

If you find yourself with an extra surplus of duck feathers, you can sell them for a base of 250 gold. However, as your ducks produce more and more, they can start being of a higher quality. These higher quality feathers will sell for higher prices, and they can sell for an extra 20% more if you’ve chosen the Rancher profession.

If you’re going to be gifting a duck feather to anyone in town, be sure to give it to those who love them, being Elliot or Leo. Leo’s birthday is Summer 26, so the Statue of Endless Fortune will give you one the same day that it’s best to give it to him.

That's all there is to know about duck feathers in Stardew Valley. They're beautiful to look at and can even be used as a green dye in the dye pot, so be sure to customize your wardrobe!