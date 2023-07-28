What Does Emily Like in Stardew Valley? Answered

Among the activities to do in Stardew Valley, one of the more unique ones is developing friendships with the various NPCs of Pelican Town. Getting yourself well-acquainted with those in town can help unlock special quests and cutscenes, as well as receiving useful gifts in the mail. Emily is an especially good friend to have, and if you’re wondering how to gain more friendship points with her, here is our handy guide of what Emily likes in Stardew Valley.

Who is Emily in Stardew Valley?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Emily is one of the main NPC villagers seen around Pelican Town. She lives with her sister Haley at their parents’ house south of the Town Square at 2 Willow Lane. She works every day at Gus’ Stardrop Saloon nearby to help make ends meet while her parents are traveling, and she aspires to design clothes full-time.

She otherwise can either be seen walking around town, or at her home tailoring. Once you unlock the Cloth item during your playthrough, she’ll visit the Farm and offer for you to use her sewing machine at her house to make all kinds of different clothes for your character.

Also, once you repair the bus that goes to the Calico Desert, she’ll take it to go visit her friend Sandy, who runs the Oasis shop there. She’ll also travel to Ginger Island once you’ve unlocked it via Willy’s ship.

What to Gift to Emily in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

In order to help build friendships in the game, as well as romantic relationships, offering gifts is one of the key elements to building up those precious heart points. Every NPC in Pelican Town has their own likes and dislikes that apply to potential gifts, and of course you don’t want to offer someone something that disgusts them.

Emily expresses her love for designing clothes from scratch, but laments that Cloth is hard to come by in Pelican Town. This gives a really good hint of what kind of gift to give her. You can offer her up to two gifts per in-game week, plus one on her birthday which is the 27th day of Spring. Birthday gifts give eight times as many friendship points, plus unique dialogue, so you’ll definitely want to make note of that.

Items Emily Loves and Likes

Item Name Description Source Ingredients Amethyst A purple variant of quartz Mining None Aquamarine A shiny blue-green gem Mining None Cloth A bolt of fine-wool cloth Loom 1 x Wool Emerald A precious stone with a brilliant green color Mining None Jade A pale green ornamental stone Mining None Ruby A precious stone that is sought after for its rich color and beautiful luster Mining None Survival Burger A convenient snack for the explorer Cooking 1 x Bread

1 x Eggplant

1 x Cave Carrot Topaz Fairly common but still prized for its beauty Mining None Wool Soft, fluffy wool Rabbits, Sheep None Daffodil (Like) A traditional Spring flower that makes a nice gift Foraging – Spring Season None Quartz (Like) A clear crystal commonly found in caves and mines Foraging – Mines (Any Season) None

Also, upon completing the Community Center and unlocking the Movie Theater, you can invite Emily to one of the movies showing throughout the year, and she specifically loves/likes:

The Miracle at Coldstar Ranch

Journey of the Prairie King: The Motion Picture

Natural Wonders: Exploring Our Vibrant World

The Brave Little Sapling

The Zuzu City Express

Wumbus

She also loves Kale Smoothies and Stardrop Sorbets from the Concession Stand at the Theater.

That concludes our guide for what Emily likes in Stardew Valley. We hope you find this helpful in developing your friendship with Emily, and let us know what you like most about the game.