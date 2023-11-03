Stardew Valley Willy: Best Gifts & Friendship Rewards

Stardew Valley has got plenty of people for you to socialize with as you endeavor to farm the freshest goods, but none are saltier than the fisherman himself, Willy. If you’re trying to get on the old scallywag’s good side, here’s the best gifts for Willy and the rewards for befriending him.

Best Gifts for Willy in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to make the most out of your relationship, the best gifts to give Willy are – unsurprisingly – mostly focused around the sea. That includes Catfish, Octopus, Sea Cucumber and Sturgeon, but he’s also got a taste for some drier commodities. He also loves Diamonds, Iridium Bars, Mead and Pumpkins.

Willy’s birthday is on the 24th of Summer, making it the perfect time to give him one of his most loved gifts. However, you should definitely avoid giving him any gifts that he dislikes or hates, which is mainly foraged goods like mushrooms or roots. However, he does actually like Seafoam Pudding, which is hated universally by everyone else.

Willy’s Location in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to find Willy, your best bet is always going to be somewhere near the water. He’s a fisherman through and through, so if he’s not at his shop, he’s most likely fishing on the beach or in the river. Unless of course it’s after work and a bit too cold for fishing like in the winter or when it’s raining, in which case you can find him posted up at the Stardrop Saloon before turning in for the night.

He does also have an appointment at the Clinic on the 9th of Spring, so if you need something from the shop, you probably want to get it early in the morning before he heads out for the day. Saturdays are his fishing days, so you won’t be able to go to his store, but you will be able to find him at the river nearby Leah’s cottage. Afterwards, he’ll conclude the day with a drink at the saloon once again.

What Do You Get For Befriending Willy?

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

Even though you’re not able to romance him, there are still plenty of reasons to get close to the ol’ sailor. Just like the other villagers, once you reach certain levels of hearts with him, it’ll unlock different events that effect your game in subtle ways. There won’t be any grand profession of his love to you, but at least you’ll get some solid recipes out of it. As you can tell by what he sells in his store, it’s gonna be seafood related.

The first heart event that you’ll get for Willy will come at three hearts, where he’ll send you the recipe for Chowder in the mail. Similarly, when you reach five hearts with him, he’ll send you the recipe for Escargot, with which you can do with that whatever you’d like… Once you reach six hearts with him, it’ll trigger a cutscene that will result in having Crab Cakes sold at the Saloon for three days, but that’s the most elaborate event you’ll get from Willy.

After that, at seven hearts Willy will send you another recipe, this time for Fish Stew, and then at nine hearts he’ll give you the recipe for how to make Lobster Bisque. While you’re not able to have him move in with you, you can always think of Willy every time you make your house smell like seafood.

That’s all there is for the best gifts to give Willy and what you get for it in Stardew Valley. He’s a pretty simple guy with pretty simple tastes, but his heart is set on the ocean. For more guides on Stardew Valley like how to get solar panels or the best fish pond, be sure to check back here.