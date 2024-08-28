Goofy Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

After the latest Goofy Tower Defense codes? This meme-heavy Roblox game from AceGrimwood has catapulted in popularity thanks to its use of Twitch streamers and recognizable gags as its units. If you’re diving in and want some extra cash and tickets to configure the best defense, be sure to redeem these codes.

All Goofy Tower Defense Codes

Goofy Tower Defense Codes (Working)

Shrimp Alfredo : $260

: $260 Calamity : $1k

: $1k CamperNoCamping : $250

: $250 Let’sGoGambling: Tickets x2

Goofy Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

CORE

CatastrophicRelease

BestUpdate

BossRushIsBack!

PatchyPatchesPerplexPeter

HappyBirthday

How to Redeem Codes in Goofy Tower Defense

The good news is that using coupons in Goofy Tower Defense is incredibly easy. Even better, it works on console, PC, and mobile versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Boot up Goofy Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Press the Redeem button on the left-hand side of the UI.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Return key.

Check the green pop-up message to see if you’ve unlocked anything.

How Do You Get More Goofy Tower Defense Codes?

Interestingly, your first port of call ought to be the in-game update log section. When you click on it, there are separate tabs for each major seasonal update to the game. If you scroll far enough through these patch notes, you’ll eventually land on a batch of codes accompanying the update.

On top of that, we’d recommend joining the game’s Discord server, Roblox group, and YouTube channel, just in case codes also arrive there. We’ll also manually scan for codes and add new ones to our list as we go, so you may as well bookmark this page, too.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Here, the most likely scenario is that the code in question has expired. This is quite common in Goofy Tower Defense, where only the most recent update’s batch of codes remains active at a given time. The only way to avoid this is to redeem each code when you see it on our list.

On top of that, be sure that you’re typing the code in exactly as seen on our list. Roblox codes are almost always case-sensitive and have other formatting traditions like numbers and special characters. To make things easier, you may as well paste codes in directly from our list.

