The Password Game Rule 9 Answer for Roman Numerals That Multiply to 35

The Password Game is a simple yet challenging online game where your goal is to create a password. Although the game starts off easy, some players may get stuck on Rule 9, where they need to have Roman numerals that add up to 35 in their password.

How to Beat Rule 9 in the Password Game

First of all, in order to beat Rule 9, you need to understand that the Roman numerals are a numeral system that originated in ancient Rome. If you like to read books, you may have found them as chapter titles.

Here are some examples of Roman numerals:

I = 1

II =2

III =3

IV = 4

V = 5

VI = 6

VII = 7

VIII = 8

IX = 9

X = 10

L = 50

C = 100

D = 500

M = 1,000

The most straightforward multiplication that adds up to 35 is 7 x 5. That means you need to add VII (7) and V (5) to your password. However, you can also get the same result by multiplying 35 by 1, which means you need to include XXXV (35) and I (1).

Do note that Roman numerals always use uppercase letters so you cannot input vii and must use VII to get 7. Also, the two Roman numerals in your password must not be combined into one. For example, XXXVI means 36, so you can write XXXVzI in your password to get the correct answer.

Lastly, you need to pay attention to the rest of your password. Ensure that there are no uppercase letters that the game may mistakenly believe to be Roman numerals. You can avoid this problem by simply typing them in lowercase letters.

Once you beat Rule 9 in The Password Game, the next roadblock that may stop your progress is Rule 13. This time, you need to find out the current phase of the moon as an emoji in your password.