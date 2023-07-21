What Is the Fastest Someone Has Beaten the Password Game? Answered

The Speedrun community is not one to back down from challenges, and The Password Game is the perfect game to test their abilities. Although regular people may believe that speedrunning the game is nigh impossible, one person has already managed to beat this online challenge in under one minute.

The Password Game Speedrun Record

So far, YouTuber Bleach seems to be the fastest person to beat The Password Game, and they completed the challenge in 59 seconds. They shared their speedrun attempts on their YouTube channel, with the first uploaded run lasting six minutes and 46 seconds.

Bleach has continued releasing several videos, with each run becoming shorter and shorter. At the time of writing, the latest run was uploaded on July 11, 2023, and the speedrunner managed to finish the game in under one minute.

Bleach started the speedrun attempt by copying and pasting a pre-typed text that allowed them to start at Rule 10. Afterward, the speedrunner was able to guess the location of the Google Maps image and pass Rule 14 like a champ.

The only Rules that stopped Bleach for a while were Rule 30 and Rule 31, where the speedrunner must manually change the font size of numerous digits and letters in their password. However, the YouTuber immediately jumped to the final test, where they needed to re-type the final password. Luckily, they simply had to copy and paste the answer and complete the challenge.

Although 59 seconds are already fast enough, there is little doubt that someone will try to beat that record. We can only wait and see how the speedrunning community will attempt to finish The Password Game in an even shorter time.