Connect with us

All Character Cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin

All Character Cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin
Guides

All Character Cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin

Where have I seen them before…
Published on

Like a Dragon Ishin offers one of the more interesting experiences available in the Ryu Ga Gotoku library of games, and not just because it’s set in the past. Most every key member of its cast is a well-known character filling a new role, albeit with the same general personality they’d have in a typical Yakuza title. Keeping track of every single one that pops up can be a challenge though, which is why we’ve created this guide covering all the character cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin for your easy access.

All Characters and Main Series Counterparts in Like a Dragon Ishin

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

It should be noted that while Like a Dragon Ishin is a remaster of the 2014 title of the same name, it has some notable changes in terms of its characters.

Several key figures in the story have been completely remodeled and revoiced using characters from Yakuza 0, Yakuza 6, and Yakuza 7. Likewise, characters from Yakuza 0 have been inserted into Like a Dragon Ishin for the first time via side missions and new content. As a result, characters from Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 who once made cameos are no longer present.

We’ve listed each character that appears down below along with the name of the character from the main series who fills their role.

Like a Dragon Ishin CharacterMain Series Counterpart & Appearances
Sakamoto Ryoma/Saito HajimeKazuma Kiryu (Full Yakuza Series)
Okita SojiGoro Majima (Full Yakuza Series)
Nagakura ShinpachiTaiga Saejima (Yakuza 0, Yakuza 4 – 7)
Saigo KichinosukeRyuji Goda (Yakuza 2)
Niibori MatsusukeShun Akiyama (Yakuza 4 – 6)
Yoshida ToyoShintaro Kazama (Yakuza 0, Yakuza, Yakuza 2)
Takechi HanpeitaKeiji Shibusawa (Yakuza 0)
Okada IzoAkira Nishikiyama (Yakuza 0, Yakuza)
Kondo IsamiKoichi Adachi (Yakuza 7)
Hijikata ToshizoYoshitaka Mine (Yakuza 3)
Ito KashitaroDaisaku Kuze (Yakuza 0)
Matsubara ChujiYu Morinaga (Yakuza 5)
Takeda KanryusaiHiroki Awano (Yakuza 0)
Inoue GenzaburoOsamu Kashiwagi (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 3)
Tani SanjuroAkira Mabuchi (Yakuza 7)
Todo HeisukeTianyou Zhao (Yakuza 7)
Suzuki MikasaburoKanji Koshimizu (Yakuza 6)
Harada SanosukeMasato Aizawa (Yakuza 5)
Yamazaki SusumuJoon-gi Han (Yakuza 6 – Yakuza 7)
Nakaoka ShintaroMakoto Date (Full Yakuza Series)
Terada Ayano (Otose)Mirei Park (Yakuza 5)
Narasaki OryoYuki (Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 2)
Kido Matsuko (Ikumatsu)Hana (Yakuza 4 – Yakuza 6)
Bathkeeper of SaiFlorist of Sai (Yakuza – Yakuza 5)
Tokugawa YoshinobuSaigo Dojima (Yakuza 0, Yakuza 2 – Yakuza 7)
Sasaki TadasaburoMasaru Watase (Yakuza 5 – Yakuza 7)
Katsu RintaroRyo Aoki (Yakuza 7)
SatowBacchus (Yakuza 0)
Yamamoto YaeMiss Tatsu (Yakuza 0)
Komaki MunemitsuKomaki (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 5)
Kawakami GenseiShinji Tanaka (Yakuza 0, Yakuza)
Yamanaki KeisukeMasaru Sera (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 2)

Hopefully this helps you keep track of all the characters in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles we have listed down below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,
To Top