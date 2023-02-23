All Character Cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin

Like a Dragon Ishin offers one of the more interesting experiences available in the Ryu Ga Gotoku library of games, and not just because it’s set in the past. Most every key member of its cast is a well-known character filling a new role, albeit with the same general personality they’d have in a typical Yakuza title. Keeping track of every single one that pops up can be a challenge though, which is why we’ve created this guide covering all the character cameos in Like a Dragon Ishin for your easy access.

All Characters and Main Series Counterparts in Like a Dragon Ishin

It should be noted that while Like a Dragon Ishin is a remaster of the 2014 title of the same name, it has some notable changes in terms of its characters.

Several key figures in the story have been completely remodeled and revoiced using characters from Yakuza 0, Yakuza 6, and Yakuza 7. Likewise, characters from Yakuza 0 have been inserted into Like a Dragon Ishin for the first time via side missions and new content. As a result, characters from Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 who once made cameos are no longer present.

We’ve listed each character that appears down below along with the name of the character from the main series who fills their role.

Like a Dragon Ishin Character Main Series Counterpart & Appearances Sakamoto Ryoma/Saito Hajime Kazuma Kiryu (Full Yakuza Series) Okita Soji Goro Majima (Full Yakuza Series) Nagakura Shinpachi Taiga Saejima (Yakuza 0, Yakuza 4 – 7) Saigo Kichinosuke Ryuji Goda (Yakuza 2) Niibori Matsusuke Shun Akiyama (Yakuza 4 – 6) Yoshida Toyo Shintaro Kazama (Yakuza 0, Yakuza, Yakuza 2) Takechi Hanpeita Keiji Shibusawa (Yakuza 0) Okada Izo Akira Nishikiyama (Yakuza 0, Yakuza) Kondo Isami Koichi Adachi (Yakuza 7) Hijikata Toshizo Yoshitaka Mine (Yakuza 3) Ito Kashitaro Daisaku Kuze (Yakuza 0) Matsubara Chuji Yu Morinaga (Yakuza 5) Takeda Kanryusai Hiroki Awano (Yakuza 0) Inoue Genzaburo Osamu Kashiwagi (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 3) Tani Sanjuro Akira Mabuchi (Yakuza 7) Todo Heisuke Tianyou Zhao (Yakuza 7) Suzuki Mikasaburo Kanji Koshimizu (Yakuza 6) Harada Sanosuke Masato Aizawa (Yakuza 5) Yamazaki Susumu Joon-gi Han (Yakuza 6 – Yakuza 7) Nakaoka Shintaro Makoto Date (Full Yakuza Series) Terada Ayano (Otose) Mirei Park (Yakuza 5) Narasaki Oryo Yuki (Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami 2) Kido Matsuko (Ikumatsu) Hana (Yakuza 4 – Yakuza 6) Bathkeeper of Sai Florist of Sai (Yakuza – Yakuza 5) Tokugawa Yoshinobu Saigo Dojima (Yakuza 0, Yakuza 2 – Yakuza 7) Sasaki Tadasaburo Masaru Watase (Yakuza 5 – Yakuza 7) Katsu Rintaro Ryo Aoki (Yakuza 7) Satow Bacchus (Yakuza 0) Yamamoto Yae Miss Tatsu (Yakuza 0) Komaki Munemitsu Komaki (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 5) Kawakami Gensei Shinji Tanaka (Yakuza 0, Yakuza) Yamanaki Keisuke Masaru Sera (Yakuza 0 – Yakuza 2)

Hopefully this helps you keep track of all the characters in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles we have listed down below.

