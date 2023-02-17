Does Ryoma Kill in Like a Dragon Ishin? Answered (Spoilers)

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku and Sega

At this point, the question of whether or not a Ryu Ga Gotoku protagonist actually kills people is a running joke in the community. While most all of them dispatch hundreds of enemies in ways that would most certainly end their lives, they canonically are said to have never taken a life unnecessarily due to their strong moral convictions. Sakamoto Ryoma is a different story though, and after witnessing his style of fighting, you might be asking: Does Ryoma kill in Like a Dragon Ishin?

Luckily, we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: We will need to go into some *Minor Spoilers* to provide you with the necessary information.

Does Ryoma Kill People in Like a Dragon Ishin? Answered

While Ryoma doesn’t kill people during more standard combat encounters, he does end the life of a few key characters over the course of the story.

These are mainly limited to primary antagonists who force him into a confrontation. Some might be blocking him from reaching a person he needs to track down, while others hold someone he or his allies cares for hostage.

Regardless, they end up forcing Ryoma into a position wherein he won’t be able to achieve his mission unless he puts a stop to them once and for all. This leads to him delivering a fatal blow to them either by slashing them with his katana in a gory display of swordsmanship or walking away from them as they are left to perish by some other, more nasty means.

Does Ryoma Enjoy Killing?

Despite this, however, Ryoma maintains a similar mindset to Kiryu, Majima, or any other Ryu Ga Gotoku protagonist throughout the entirety of Like a Dragon Ishin.

Whenever possible, he attempts to resolve issues without anyone dying. He’ll actively put himself in harm’s way to achieve this goal, and will even fight his comrades if they attempt to kill someone unnecessarily. When he is forced to kill, he usually shows some sign of regret or frustration at being forced to go against his personal code.

It may not have been the answer you were expecting, but that’s everything there is to know about whether or not Ryoma kills in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.

