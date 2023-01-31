Will The Sims 5 Have Multiplayer? Answered

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Project Rene is the next generation of the Sims universe, widely known as The Sims 5 in the community. Although there haven’t been many details about this installment, fans received more information during a recent event, including the development status, gameplay, and testing phases. That said, some wonder: will The Sims 5 have multiplayer? Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming game.

Does The Sims 5 Have Online Co-Op?

According to Maxis Studios and Grant Rodiek (Project Rene’s Game Director), The Sims 5 will have multiplayer options. Players will either have the choice to play solo or with some friends/family, along with cross-play compatibility with PC and mobile.

Up until now, the franchise has primarily been a single-player game, with the exception of The Sims Online and The Sims Bustin’ Out. Fortunately, the fifth installment will include multiplayer gameplay, where you can customize objects together in real-time.

During the Behind The Sims Summit Rodiek mentioned that Project Rene is not an MMO since it does give players the chance to choose between solo or multiplayer; this aspect is moreso to give Simmers the freedom to experience various options.

Currently, Project Rene is still in its development stages, but we can expect to see more updates about it in future summits.

Currently, Project Rene is still in its development stages, but we can expect to see more updates about it in future summits.

