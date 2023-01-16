Who Plays the Doll in M3GAN? Answered

Image Source: Universal Pictures

Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures’ unique blend of horror, techno-thriller and comedy has been unleashed into the wild, and critics and audiences alike are having a blast. For those of you who’ve arrived here, however, chances are you’ve got a particular query in mind: Who plays the doll in the M3GAN horror film? Fortunately, you’re in the perfect place. So, without further delay, let’s get down to business, shall we?

Who Plays the Doll in the Megan Horror Film? Answered

Interestingly, the creepy doll at the heart of M3GAN is played by two different actors. Firstly, 12-year-old New Zealand-based actress, Amie Donald, portrays the eponymous killer robot physically. This includes all the walking, dancing, running, and stuntwork that the nightmarish doll undertakes throughout the horror-comedy pic.

Image Source: Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez

On the other hand, the voice of the titular machine is portrayed by 18-year-old Texas-based actress Jenna Davis (pictured above), who delivers all the film’s computerized dialogue replete with the robot’s signature southern American accent.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on who plays the doll in the Megan horror film. For more horror content, we have guides explaining why the Barbarian movie is called Barbarian, why the creature in Barbarian is obsessed with milk, what the chef whispers to Tyler in The Menu, and how scary is The Menu. Alternatively, go ahead and browse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts