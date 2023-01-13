How Scary Is The Menu Movie on HBO Max?

Image Source: Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, and TSG Entertainment

As far as horror movies go, The Menu is rather unique. If you’re not great with scary movies but are still intrigued by the story of The Menu and might want to try it, we have you covered. Here’s how scary The Menu on HBO Max is.

Is The Menu Movie Scary?

If your idea of a scary movie is a slasher flick or ghost story, The Menu will likely not scare you. Overall, The Menu is a mostly thrilling movie that, for a good bit, simply builds its plot on being unsettling in a way you can’t quite put your finger on. There aren’t really any particularly frightening moments, either. Plus, if you’re expecting torture porn like Hostel or Saw, this is definitely not the movie you think it is.

Surprisingly, the Menu isn’t even that bloody of a movie and doesn’t really deliver any sort of upsetting gore. This isn’t the kind of movie you’ll need to watch through your fingers just to get through it. Honestly, for what the plot is building towards (no spoilers), the film is pretty tame, and you only watch something bad happen up close once.

What you do get is a wild thriller carried by the charisma of Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Queen’s Gambit). If you’re looking for a somewhat unconventional horror film, The Menu is a good choice.

That is everything you need to know about if The Menu on HBO Max is scary. If you’re looking for an actually scary movie on HBO Max to watch, Barbarian is highly acclaimed.

