Who Is the Stalker in Ginny & Georgia?

From the moment it premiered, Ginny & Georgia has been full-on controversial and full of crimes and mysteries. Ginny and Georgia are always in the midst of trouble, and, for the most part, they are getting away with it. Yet, it seems they’re being stalked. If you missed out on who the stalker is in Ginny & Georgia, we’ve got you covered.

Who Is Stalking Ginny and Georgia?

The stalker in Ginny & Georgia is Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.), a private investigator, hired by Kenny Drexel’s ex-wife. Right at the beginning of the show, we discover that Kenny, Georgia’s husband, died while driving because he had a heart attack. However, we then learn that it was Georgia who poisoned him by putting wolfsbane in his smoothie which then caused his heart attack.

Kenny’s family is convinced that Georgia killed Kenny for his money and they hire Cordova to prove it. Yet, we later find out that Kenny was groping Ginny. As such, Georgia decided to kill him to prevent further assaults on her daughter and she used her inheritance to start a new life with her kids.

By the end of season 1, Cordova reveals to Ginny that he knows that Georgia killed Kenny and exhumed his body to cover up the deed. However, as Ginny and Austin burn the plant that would be evidence and Georgia incorporates Kenny’s remains into fireworks, Cordova is left in a difficult position to prove the crime.

Now you know who the stalker is in Ginny & Georgia.

