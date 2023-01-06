Is There Going to be a Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix? Answered

The Addams Family resurrected and shook the streaming world. The Tim Burton show entered many homes and left people wanting more after season 1 ended with a cliffhanger. Here’s what we know regarding when season 2 of Wednesday comes out on Netflix.

When Does Season 2 of Wednesday Come Out on Netflix?

Netflix has just confirmed that Wednesday has indeed been confirmed for a second season, though no date has been revealed as of yet. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that has been paying attention, as the show did insanely well after its debut.

According to Netflix, Wednesday broke the Stranger Things season 4 record of 335 million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week for an English language series on the platform with 341.2 million hours. Moreover, it went ahead and broke its own record a week later by reaching 400 million hours in just one week.

For those who don’t know, Wednesday is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, which stars Jenna Ortega, and focuses on her journey as a student and through adolescence. In season 1, the iconic character is learning how to master her psychic abilities as she tries to prevent a murder spree and solve a supernatural mystery that has haunted her parents for more than 20 years.

This is everything we know so far regarding when season 2 of Wednesday comes out on Netflix.

