What Llamas Eat in Minecraft, Explained

Minecraft is brimming with such a diverse group of animals like rabbits, wolves, frogs, axolotl, and even fantasy creatures like golems. Many of them can be tamed, fed, bred, sheared, lassoed, and yes, you can also eat them. One you may want to avoid eating are llamas due to how useful they are, but you’ll need to tame one. For that, you’ll need to know what llamas eat in Minecraft.

What Do Llamas Eat in Minecraft?

Llamas love eating wheat and Hay Bales, you know, that yellow block with the red band around it? That’s a Hay Bale! You can find a lot of it exploring villages, specifically around their farms. At the same time, you might even find the villagers growing wheat.

Feeding llamas either wheat or Hay Bales will start the taming process. You’ll need 10 Wheat or 5 Hay Bales, it doesn’t matter which one you use. With that said, if you only have access to Wheat, it’s best to use that rather than Hay Bales considering it takes 9 Wheat to make a single Hay Bale. Throw it onto your toolbar and feed the llama until they’re yours!

How to Breed Llamas in Minecraft

If you’d like to fill your base with little baby llamas, you won’t find it very difficult. Of course, it requires finding a pair of llamas, so we’ll start there:

Locate llamas and tame them. This is harder said than done, but there are biomes that make it more likely to stumble across them. What’s nice is that llamas travel in a pack, so you’ll always find at least two. The best places to look are in Windswept Hills, Windswept Forests, and the Savanna biomes. Build a fence and lead the llamas inside. Make sure the fence is small because you want them close. Feed the llamas hay bales. Wheat won’t work in this case, so you’ll need to use hay bales if you have any hope of spawning baby llamas. In no time, a baby will appear!

With that said and done, you have everything you need to know about what llamas eat in Minecraft, as well as where to find them, tame them, and breed them. Now go give those baby llamas some love!

