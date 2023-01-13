How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Image via Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Don’t let Giovanni intimidate you. He’s the boss of Team Go Rocket, but his Pokemon are beatable. Just follow this guide for an easy win.

Once you defeat all the Team Go Rocket Leaders, it’s time to take on their boss. It won’t be an easy task, but here is how to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO

For being the boss of Team Go Rocket, this battle isn’t especially difficult if you have proper counters. In fact, it’s one of the most straightforward of these leader battles since Giovanni’s first and third Pokemon will always be set in stone. Here are all of Giovanni’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Persian (Normal)

Pokemon 2 Nidoqueen (Poison/Ground) Steelix (Steel) Rhyperior (Rock/Ground)

Pokemon 3 Mewtwo(Dragon/Psychic)



Giovanni Battle 1

Persian

It makes sense — when it comes to lore — that Persian is Giovanni’s first Pokemon, but you would expect the head of Team GO Rocket to have a stronger mon. Persian isn’t anything special, so overpower it with your Cobalion, Lucario, Buzzswole, etc.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Lucario, Terrakion, Virizion, Buzzswole

Battle 2

Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen is susceptible to Ice-, Ground-, Psychic-, and Water-type attacks, so you can pick a handful of different Pokemon here. Just make sure that you shield its first charge move if you’re using a Pokemon that is part Steel like Mega Steelix.

Best Picks: Groudon, Mega Swampert, Rhyperior, Mega Steelix, Mega Gyarados

Steelix

Steelix has a ton of defense, but using a solid Grass- or Fighting-type attacker here should do the trick. The only thing to worry about is the possibility of Steelix having the attack Psychic Fangs which would do quite a lot of damage to Fighting Pokemon. Yet, they’re still a safe option here as long as you have a shield or two which shouldn’t be a problem after Persian.

Best Picks: Mega Swampert, Cobalion, Groudon, Solgaleo, Virizion

Rhyperior

If you’re banking on running into this guy or Nidoking, then an Ice-type is the best way to go. Just be careful since Rhyperior’s Rock attacks can take out huge chunks of HP very quickly. A Water or Grass Pokemon is a much safer option here.

Best Picks: Torterra, Mega Gyarados, Mega Swampert, Virizion, Kyogre

Giovanni Battle 3

Mewtwo

Mewtwo has made its return to Giovanni battles. Mewtwo isn’t any more challenging in its return than it was originally. If anything Mew’s clone is easier now thanks to the increased amount of ridiculously strong counters. Don’t worry about Bug- or Ghost-type Pokemon here, just stick with the best Dark ‘mons in the game and shield just in case Mewtwo has Focus Blast.

Best Picks: Yveltal, Mega Houndoom, Darkrai, Guzzlord, Mega Gyarados

Best Pokemon Team

There are a ton of options for this battle up until you get to Shadow Lugia, but you can only pick three mons to go to battle with you. Here’s a solid team that should help you best Giovanni.

My ideal team for beating Giovanni is:

Cobalion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword) Mega Gyarados (Dragon Breath | Crunch) Yveltal (Snarl | Dark Pulse)

Secondary Team:

Virizion (Double Kick| Sacred Sword) Mega Swampert (Mud Shot | Hydro Cannon) Darkrai (Snarl | Dark Pulse)

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Team Go Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokemon GO. Now that you’ve beaten Giovanni, it’s time to take on Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo all over again.

