Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Event Start & End Times

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s 2023 Lunar New Year event is set to return to the game this January, offering limited-time game modes, event skins, cosmetics and collectibles. If you’re looking to jump into this event for some fun, then you’re probably wondering when you can do so. Don’t worry, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event start and end times.

Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event for 2023 is set to kick off on Jan. 17, and will run all the way through to Feb. 6. The event will bring back the previously released Lunar New Year skins and cosmetics in the Overwatch Store, as well as the return of some limited-time arcade game modes.

While there hasn’t been any confirmations yet on the specifics of the items that will be available during this event, there was a sneak peak of a potential Mei skin inside the trailer for Overwatch 2’s Season 2, as well as the presence of Echo’s Kkachi skin. This means that it’s highly likely Echo’s Kkachi will be guaranteed as one of the event skins available in the store, and that the Mei skin is likely to be released with the event. As well as this, there is a Legendary Lunar New Year Moira skin that can be earned for free from Jan. 11, to Jan. 25 through Twitch drops.

That's everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year event start and end times.

