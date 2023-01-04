Most Common Destiny 2 Error Codes, Explained With Fixes

Destiny 2 has been around for years and over time, it has built up quite the rogue’s gallery of error codes. You need to be connected to Destiny 2’s servers at all times in order to play (whether it’s alone or with friends) and that means problems can arise ranging from simple glitches to you not being able to log in at all. Don’t worry, though, most, if not all, of the error codes and issues have simple explanations, and none should completely block you from accessing the game permanently. Here’s a list of all of the most common error codes in Destiny 2 and how to fix them.

Note there are actually hundreds of error codes in Destiny 2. However, this list will focus on the most common ones that people will actually encounter.

How to Common Error Codes in Destiny 2

Arugula

What Error Code Arugula Means – Arugula means you’re experiencing a general networking issue. This could be your internet connection, your connection to the Destiny 2 servers, or an issue with your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

How to Fix Error Code Arugula – Try restarting your router and/ or plugging your console/ PC directly into your router with an ethernet cable. If the problem persists, you might need to wait a little bit and try again. Failing that, it may be worth investigating whether your NAT Type is set to Open.

Baboon

What Error Code Baboon Means – Baboon is a result of packet loss or disconnections between your home network and Bungie. It can also be caused by certain WiFi setups, like mobile hotspots where connection blips or random dropouts are more frequent.

How to Fix Error Code Baboon – Bungie recommends switching from WiFi to a wired connection, linking your router to your console/ PC with an Ethernet cable. You’ll also want to force quit Destiny by completely closing the game and relaunching it. This should resolve any errors preventing you from logging into the servers at all.

Beaver

What Error Code Beaver Means – Beaver is a connectivity issue that occurs when consoles fail to connect to each other.

How to Fix Error Code Beaver – Outside of just waiting and trying again, if you’re constantly getting Beaver or Flatworm errors Bungie suggests following their guide for improving latency and packet loss and seeing if that improves the situation for you.

Bee

What Error Code Bee Means – Bee is an error code similar to that of Fly and Lion and indicates that there’s a ‘general disconnection between you and the various routes your traffic takes across the internet to get to Bungie,’ according to the official FAQ. This can include packet loss or general disconnections between your home network and Bungie.

How to Fix Error Code Bee – Try disconnecting other devices from your network, restarting your router, and if all else fails, switching to a wired connection with an Ethernet cable.

Boar

What Error Code Boar Means -The Boar error code indicates that there may be a networking issue with your console or PC when trying to connect to the Destiny 2 servers.

How to Fix Error Code Boar – Alongside switching to a wired connection with an Ethernet cable and restarting your router, you may also need to check that PlayStation Network or Xbox Live isn’t down, your ISP isn’t having any issues and that there isn’t a region mismatch issue. We’ve got a full breakdown of all of this in our Destiny 2 Boar error code guide.

Cabbage

What Error Code Cabbage Means – Cabbage a general connectivity error that occurs when there are connection or firewall issues with your router.

How to Fix Error Code Cabbage – Ensure that you’re connected to the internet. If you are, try resetting your router. If that fails too, access your router’s setting and enable UPnP, disable Extended Security, and disable Assigned Games & Applications settings.

Cat

What Error Code Cat Means – You normally get Cat in Destiny 2 if you are playing after a hotfix or update has been deployed.

How to Fix Error Code Cat – Simply exit your game, download the latest update, and you should be good to go.

Chicken

What Error Code Chicken Means – When you get Chicken, it usually means that you’re unable to connect to the game because of internet issues on your end.

How to Fix Error Code Chicken – Check your internet connection, reset your router, and try to use a wired connection if possible. If your internet is down, well, wait that out.

Chive

What Error Code Chive Means – The Chive error code is seemingly exclusive to the PC platform and is to do with graphics failing to initialize.

How to Fix Error Code Chive – Bungie recommends updating your graphics card drivers as a first port of call, as having outdated ones can cause you all kinds of strange issues. For those whose PC is running on Windows 7, you’ll also need to manually install Microsoft Update KB 2670838, as this has been reported to fix the problem by other players. Finally, if all else fails, try uninstalling and reinstalling the game.

Endive

What Error Code Endive Means – You can’t log on because of maintenance for Destiny 2

How to Fix Error Code Endive – Unfortunately you can’t! You’ll just need to wait it out until the platform you’re looking to play on is no longer under maintenance.

Honeydew

What Error Code Honeydew Means – Error code Honeydew happens when Bungie is having issues on their end with players connecting, such as when a new update or expansion hits and everyone is trying to get on at the same time.

How to Fix Error Code Honeydew – Another one where there is not much you can really do. Stay tuned to Bungie Help and wait it out.

Moose

What Error Code Moose Means – If you’re being faced with the Moose error code while playing you’ll have noticed that the game describes it as a “general networking error.”

How to Fix Error Code Moose – If you keep being greeted by this error code, simply close the application and restart it.

Olive

What Error Code Olive Means – Olive is a general error message that appears when there’s an issue connecting, either on Bungie’s end or yours.

How to Fix Error Code Olive – Most of the time Olive is fixed in Destiny 2 by just restarting the game or console.

Sheep

What Error Code Sheep Means – Sheep means that there’s a player in your fireteam that doesn’t have the most recent update downloaded and it’s preventing you from connecting to the servers and activities.

How to Fix Error Code Sheep – Tell your teammate to get their stuff together. Either they go update their game or you drop ’em from your team.

Stingray

What Error Code Stingray Means – Stingray is somewhat common for console issues and generally occurs when Xbox or PlayStation is undergoing maintenance on their end.

How to Fix Error Code Stingray – Not really much you can do, just have to wait it out and try again later. Make sure at least that you have the latest version of your console’s firmware in the meantime.

Weasel

What Error Code Weasel Means – Weasel like Chicken and Olive in Destiny 2 can mean a bunch of things. Usually, it’s related to network issues on either your or Bungie’s end, but it can sometimes be the message you get when you’re suspended or banned.

How to Fix Error Code Weasel – If you’re not doing anything shady, and your internet connection is good, it’s very likely a problem on Bungie’s end that you have to wait out. Restart your PC/console and try again to be sure.

That’s all you need to know for how to fix the most common error codes in Destiny 2. As more common Destiny 2 error codes appear, we’ll be sure to update this post.

