How to Fix the Boar Error in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a game that requires you to be permanently connected to Bungie’s servers, which can lead to a number of connectivity issues and error codes arising as a result. Here’s how to fix the boar error code in Destiny 2, along with what it means.

How to Fix Boar Error Code in Destiny 2

There are a few different steps you can take to fix the Destiny 2 Boar error, and we’ve outlined each of these for you below.

Region Mismatch

One reason that error code seems to occur is a region mismatch between the account a player is using and the Destiny 2 game, meaning that the account and game might be from different regions.

Here are the steps you need to follow to fix the boar error code if region mismatch is an issue: Before launching the game, create a new account. Make sure that the region of the new account is the same as the game’s region. Launch Destiny and download any necessary updates for the game. Sign out of this new account, then go back to your original account. Launch Destiny one last time.

Consoles Sharing a Network

Another cause for the boar error code is if there are multiple consoles on the same network. The error can pop up if more than two consoles using the same account are attempting to connect to Destiny at the same time.

PlayStation support and Xbox support both have steps you can follow on how to disconnect your account from certain systems.

Fixing Connectivity Issues with a Wired Connection

Players who use a wireless or WiFi internet connection should try switching to a wired connection with an Ethernet cable. This can prevent any connection dropouts or packet loss which can lead to seeing the error code.

You may also find that your Internet Service Provider (ISP) is having issues and as such, you can’t maintain a reliable connection to the Destiny 2 servers. In these instances, you’ll need to wait for your ISP to fix the issue on their end.

Finally, it could just be that there’s a service outage on PlayStation Network or Xbox Live which is resulting in you being unable to connect to the Destiny 2 servers. Much like the ISP issues, you’ll just have to wait for Sony/ Microsoft to resolve the issue on their end.

Reinstallating Destiny 2

The most basic solution to this error is to do the classic uninstall then reinstall. You can try this if the other options don’t seem to be working.

These troubleshooting steps come directly from Bungie’s help page on their site, so they should work if you’ve been encountering this specific error.

That’s everything you need to know about how to fix the boar error code in Destiny 2 Witch Queen. If you’re looking for tips, tricks, and other info on the expansion, you can check out our Witch Queen wiki.

You can also have a look at the related articles below to see more of our Destiny coverage, including info on the new exotic gear for Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans.

Related Posts