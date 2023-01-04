Marvel Snap’s New Eternity Range Location Is the Calm Before the Storm

The new Savage Lands season has just gone live in Marvel Snap, introducing a brand new card in the form of Zabu. As with any new season, each week will see the release of a new Featured Location as well, and this week, we get Eternity Range.

The location effect is pretty mild. Whoever’s losing at that location after turn 3 will simply get a rock added to their side. Sure, you can capitalize on this by using junk decks to completely lock your opponent out of playing in that lane, but all things considered, it’s actually not that impactful.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say this is the least offensive new location we’ll be getting this season, as the rest look absolutely miserable. Here’s a sneak peek:

Rickety Bridge: After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them.

After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them. Altar of Death: When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn.

When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn. Plunder Castle: Only cards that cost 6 can be played here.

Only cards that cost 6 can be played here. Collapsed Mine: Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks.

The locations on their own actually aren’t too bad, but as Featured Locations, they’ll have a 40% chance of showing up in your games, which can get extremely annoying. For now, though, enjoy the calmness of the Eternity Range. Things will undoubtedly start to get crazier next week.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

