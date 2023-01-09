Is Trigun Stampede Canon? Explained

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Orange Co.

Here’s everything you need to know about if the Trigun Stampede anime is canon or not.

Trigun Stampede is an anime adaptation of the Trigun manga created by Yasuhiro Nightow, with season one of the show set to premier over January 2023. However, Trigun Stamepde is not the first Trigun anime adaptation to have occurred in history, so that may cause you wonder about the show’s place in the Trigun universe. Here’s everything you need to know about if Trigun Stampede is canon, or some sort of spin-off series.

Is the Trigun Stampede Anime Canon? Full Explanation

The original Trigun anime debuted all the way back in 1998, before the manga was completely finished. Because of this, episodes of the anime were being released alongside new chapters of the manga, resulting in a lot of filler episodes in between. For this reason, the original 1998 Trigun anime is widely considered to not be entirely canon.

However, Trigun Stampede is not a remake of the original anime, but instead a modern adaptation of the manga that plans to correctly follow and adapt all of the major plot points and story arks that the manga had to offer. The characters are the same age as in the manga, and the events are said to play out in the same way, but with a much more modernised feeling to it, hence the character redesigns and interesting CGI animated take.

Therefore, yes, Trigun Stampede is canon, so if you were curious about the manga and never gave it a try, or if you’re a big anime fan looking for your next action-packed adventure, why not give Trigun Stampede a chance this January?

