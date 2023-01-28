Is Rainbow Six Siege Down? How to Check Ubisoft Server Status

Online gaming carries its fair share of issues to deal with, and server maladies rank among the top. It’s not uncommon for servers to experience outages for a variety of reasons, from cyberattacks to a general maintenance period that snuck up on fans. Given the current state of your online game of choice though, you might be wondering: Is Rainbow Six Siege down? And for that matter, how can you check the status of Ubisoft game servers?

Fortunately, we’re here to provide you with some answers.

Rainbow Six Siege Server Status

The servers for Rainbow Six Siege are currently experiencing outages, or at least that’s what can be surmised from reports aggregated on Downdetector. The reports started coming in around 3:14 p.m. EST on Jan. 28, and there hasn’t been any news on whether or not these have been addressed.

There has likewise not been an official announcement by Ubisoft or the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter social media accounts saying what the outage is being caused by, or if it is a widespread enough issue to warrant widespread server maintenance. However, an update is likely to occur within the next few hours or days once the cause of the problem is determined.

How to Check Rainbow Six Siege and Ubisoft Games Server Statuses

Fortunately, there is a way for you to check on the server status of Rainbow Six Siege and other Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft has a page dedicated to the server status of most every game they publish and develop. These can be found via the official Ubisoft website for whichever game you’d like to check up on. Rainbow Six Siege has one for each of its regions too, ranging from North America to Australia.

It should be noted, however, that these pages are not infallibly correct. It can take time for outage reports to be compiled, and for a solution to be found to server outages based on what causes them. If you don’t see signs of an outage on Ubisoft’s official page for the game, or don’t see proof that the outage has been fixed, then hang tight and wait for an update to occur.

That's all there is to know about whether or not Rainbow Six Siege is down.