How to Fix Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 3-0x0001000b

Rainbow Six Siege is typically a sturdy game all things told. However, error codes are still a possibility, and this one isn’t something having to do with the game’s normal operation. So, if you’re getting Error Code 3-0x0001000b, here’s what to do.

Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 3-0x0001000b Fix

It seems this problem is only really affecting Steam users. It’s unclear exactly why, but it has to do with some issue with the game files. The fact that it is occurring on Steam is actually a positive, though. This means you don’t have to uninstall the game, and it’s a pretty easy process.

In your Steam Client, go into your Library and navigate to your entry for Rainbow Six Siege. You can either right-click on the game name in your list or open its Library page and click the Gear icon on the right. Either way, you want to click Properties when the menu pops up.

In this window, click the Installed Files tab. The very last section in there will have a button for Verify Integrity of Game Files. You’ll want to click this and let Steam run its check on your Rainbow Six Siege files. This should uncover the issue that is causing the error code and fix it for you without any sort of lengthy process.

Just to be safe, when the check finishes up, close out of Steam and restart your computer. This might not be a necessary step, but as it deals with files within your computer, it can’t hurt.

Now, when everything is booted back up and you relaunch Steam, Rainbow Six Siege should work without any problems. This is also just a handy way to troubleshoot any future problems with other games, as well.

With Error Code 3-0x0001000b fixed, you can return to destroying walls and beating your enemies. If you happen to come across any future issues with Rainbow Six Siege that we’ve not already covered, please let us know in the comments below.