Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List: Best Attacking & Defending Operators in 2023

Ubisoft

With nearly 70 Operators in Ubisoft’s tactical FPS, it can be incredibly difficult to know which to take into matches with you. That’s where we come in though, bringing you the ultimate Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list, detailing both the best attackers and defenders in Year 8.

Operation Commanding Force signalled the beginning of Year 8 in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. It set the tone ahead of Season 2, which will bring a Swedish Operator and a Consulate rework.

The Year 8 Season 1.2 update tweaked a number of operators again, including buffs for Capitao and Wamai alongside nerfs for Kapkan and Oryx. Those changes are reflected in our tier list and best Operator picks, which are detailed below.

Ultimate Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List

Best Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8

Attackers need to be powerful and versatile, capable of overcoming defenders’ equipment as they close in on the objective.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Thatcher remains the best attacker in Rainbow Six Siege. The SAS Operator’s EMP grenades remain the best attacking gadget; useful in almost any scenario and powerful enough to counter almost any defender. The major issue with Thatcher is that he’s banned frequently, so you may struggle to get him through ban and protect phases. Regardless, if he’s available he’s a must-have on any attacking team.

If you’re not fancying Thatcher, Zero is probably your best alternative. His Argus Launcher makes him ideal to collect information as you approach bomb sites, even if they’re not quite as useful as they once were. Running-and-gunning with a SMG is a possibility given his MP7, but the SC3000K is a standout weapon in all of Rainbow Six. The GONNE-6 and a Hard Breach Charge round off an Operator who’s a strong candidate whatever your playstyle and ability level.

Brava, Commanding Force’s new Operator, has dropped into B-Tier as the playerbase figures out her Kludge Drones. Elsewhere, we’re dropping Fuze, Lion and Buck as they continue to struggle in the current meta.

Our full Rainbow Six Attacker Operator Tier List for 2023 is detailed below:

Tier Operators S Thatcher, Nomad, Zero A Ace, Hibana, Iana, Jackal, Maverick, Sledge, Twitch, Zofia B Ash, Blackbeard, Brava, Buck, Capitao, Finka, Flores, Grim, IQ, Osa, Thermite C Amaru, Dokkaebi, Gridlock, Kali, Nøkk, Lion, Sens, Ying D Blitz, Glaz, Fuze, Montagne

Best Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege Year 8

Defenders should be robust and reliable; difficult for attackers to break down but adaptable enough to manage the wealth of situations Rainbow Six can throw up.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

In spite of some nerfs to Black Eye cameras, Rainbow Six Siege’s best Defender is still Valkyrie. There’s still not really a defender gadget that can gather information on attacker strategy in the same way. In Rainbow Six, information is the most important currency. She’s not all gadgets though, with her Nitro Cell and MPX SMG giving her more than enough to hold her own in gunfights and hold down an objective.

If you’re not quite up for the challenge that is Valkyrie, we’d recommend Jäger. The once-spawn-peek legend continues to prove he doesn’t need an ACOG scope, with the lethal 416-C Carbine AR still an exceptional defender weapon. He’s also incredibly simple to play, with Active Defence Systems deployable in and around the objective and doing all the hard work themselves.

Kapkan remains in A-Tier despite the loss of the 1.5x Sight, while Castle is pushed up into B-Tier thanks to his ability to slow attackers. Tachanka’s buff was welcome but not yet enough to drag him out of C-Tier, while Caveira and Clash still make up the D-Tier as a pair.

Our full Rainbow Six Defender Tier Operator List for 2023 is detailed below:

Tier Operators S Aruni, Jäger, Valkyrie A Azami, Bandit, Ela, Kaid, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Mozzie, Smoke, Wamai B Alibi, Castle, Echo, Lesion, Maestro, Melusi, Pulse, Solis, Thorn, Thunderbird, Vigil C Doc, Frost, Goyo, Oryx, Rook, Tachanka, Warden D Caveira, Clash

There you have it – the ultimate Rainbow Six Operator Tier List and details on the Best Attackers and Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege right now. Be sure to check back in soon because, as new updates and operators drop, this list is sure to adjust accordingly. We’re now looking forward to the second Operation of Year 8.

Related Posts