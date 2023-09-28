Is Steam Down Right Now? How to Check Steam Network Server Status

Are you experiencing difficulties accessing Steam and its network at the moment? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Given the vast number of users on the Steam platform, occasional network outages and even widespread issues are not uncommon. So, is Steam down? Here’s how to check Steam server status.

Is Steam Down Right Now?

At the moment at 2:32 PM EST Sept. 28, there have been multiple reports of Steam being down.

Down Detector is showing a significant spike in reports, which have since subsided. At this stage, Steam should now be working for the majority of users. If you’re one of those still in the dark, here are some things to do while Steam is unavailable.

Neither Valve nor Steam have commented on the outages at this stage. It is worth noting, Valve’s Twitter account appears to be infrequently updated as of the time of writing. For now, that is everything you need to know on how to check Steam server status.

