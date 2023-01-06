Is Goose Goose Duck Crossplay? Answered

Image Source: TechRaptor

Goose Goose Duck is sweeping the nation, treating the fans to a new version of Among Us. As more players become aware of Goose Goose Duck, it opens up the question of whether or not there is crossplay to spread the joy of deceiving friends. Here’s what you need to know about whether or not Goose Goose Duck is cross-play.

Does Goose Goose Duck Have Cross-Platform Support?

Good news for fans and players; Goose Goose Duck does indeed have cross-play. The game is available on mobile devices and PC via Steam, meaning that cross-play will unite both platforms for a good time.

Goose Goose Duck allows up to 16 players to participate in up to six different modes, headlined by the classic Among Us game mode, where one player is the imposter, and their identity must be revealed amidst the chaos. Outside of that mode, players can participate in a hang-out session featuring a variety of mini-games, an “Infected” mashup, and much more.

How to Enable Crossplay in Goose Goose Duck

Image Source: Gaggle Studios

More fortunate news; Goose Goose Duck has cross-play automatically enabled. That being said, you cannot turn cross-play off, so it will remain on at all times.

Given that cross-play is always on, matches that are joined will feature players across PC and mobile devices. When hosting or playing a match with players on different platforms, all you have to do is make sure you or the members have the lobby code, and from there, they’ll be able to join in.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not Goose Goose Duck features cross-play or not. Check out our related content on the game below, such as if the game is free-to-play or the surprising player count jump Goose Goose Duck experienced earlier this week.

