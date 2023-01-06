Is Goose Goose Duck Free to Play? Answered

Image Source: Google Play

2020 brought gamers the rise of Among Us: a perfect test showcasing if gamers truly know their friends. Since then, many games have tried to replicate the success of Among Us, and after much trial and error, Goose Goose Duck seemingly has managed to crack the code. Is Goose Goose Duck free-to-play? Here’s what you need to know about Gaggle Studios’ latest title, inspired by Among Us.

How Much Does Goose Goose Duck Cost?

Good news for fans and Goose Goose Duck hopefuls; the game is free-to-play. As free-to-play implies, players can download the game for free and play on their platform of choice, which would be for PC and Mobile devices for the time being.

Goose Goose Duck launched on April 29, 2021, managing to stay relatively under the radar since launch, until it was streamed by BTS member Kim Tae-Hyung. It immediately saw a massive jump in the player count, with reports pointing at a concurrent player count of 560,000 on Jan. 5, 2022, on Steam.

As mentioned, Goose Goose Duck is free-to-play, but with that said, it does contain in-game purchases for character cosmetics such as skins.

